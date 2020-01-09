|
|
Bishop Ervin Sims, Jr. Bishop Ervin Sims, Jr., 72, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Kansas City, KS. A public visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with a Local Jurisdictional Memorial Service following at 6:00pm. A second visitation will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:00am with a National Homegoing Celebration following at 11:00am. All services will be held at Mount Carmel Church of God in Christ: 2025 N 12th St. (Kansas City, Kansas). Please visit Bishop Sims celebration page at PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020