Blaine N. Orndoff, Jr. Blaine N. Orndoff Jr., 91, of Plum, Pennsylvania passed peacefully in his home Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Blaine fought cancer for 20 years, however he did not let it defeat him as he courageously continued on living his life to the fullest. A veteran of the Korean War, Blaine served our beloved country as a member of the Army. After retiring from the Army, Blaine worked for Bell Atlantic for 40 years. Blaine was family focused and frequently traveled to Kansas City to visit his four grandchildren. Throughout his life Blaine enjoyed athletic pursuits of all kinds but was particularly fond of cycling, golf, and tennis and imparted his love for sports as a Little League baseball coach to his sons. His warm smile will be missed by those closest to him and he will always be remembered as a true gentleman that imparted a genuine interest in others, whom were blessed to have encounter with him. Interment services will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Pittsburg, Pa on July 24th. Blaine is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Leighty Orndoff, his brother Carl and his wife JoAnn, his two sons David and Jeffery, four grandchildren Andrew, Emily, Patrick, and Michael and their significant others Mary, Maddie, and Ulrich, as well as his great-grandson Uli. He also bids farewell to 16 nieces and nephews. Happy Father's Day Grandpa we will always remember our favorite #21. Professional services are through Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Pittsburg, Pa.



