Obituary Condolences Flowers Blake Baker Mulvany Blake Baker Mulvany, 82, died Tuesday, June 4th and has returned to God. Visitation will be held at Church of the Nativity, 3800 West 119th Street, Leawood, KS 66209 on Monday, June 10th from 4:00 7:00 pm where family and friends may offer prayer and words of hope. A rosary will be prayed at 4:00 pm. The funeral liturgy will follow the next day at 11:00 am in the church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Blake was born October 20, 1936 along with his twin brother Mark, who precedes him in eternity. They were the eldest children of Blake Searle and Elizabeth (Baker) Mulvany. He attended St. Francis Xavier Elementary School, Rockhurst and Hogan High Schools and Rockhurst College all in Kansas City, MO. After graduation from Rockhurst in May of 1957, Blake married the love of his life, Rose Ann (McGuire) on June 8, 1957 and then accepted a position to teach History, Social Studies, Psychology and Economics at Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, KS. His career at Ward spanned 27 years until 1984. During his time there he served as teacher, dean of students, coach, director of athletics and facilities, Ward's first lay Principal and its first President. In his 8 years as a basketball coach, he compiled a 118-55 record. In 1984, he became the Regional Superintendent of the Johnson County Schools for the Archdiocese of KCKs. During these four years he oversaw the building of three elementary schools and a new high school. From 1988 to 1996 Blake served as the first President and Chief Administrator of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, KS. From 1996-2003 he served as the Superintendent of the Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of KCKs. During his tenure he began the work that would eventually become St. James Academy in Lenexa, KS. From 2003-2006 he became the Director of the Catholic Education Foundation which he helped to form in 1997. From 2006-2010 he served as director of Parish Operations at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish in Kansas City, MO. Blake belonged to many educational and benevolent associations and received numerous awards. Blake educated and coached countless students, each learning what they needed to guide them through life. He was the educator who spent hours teaching parents in the ways of the heart about what is most important in the life of a child. He instructed educators about effective teaching so that all young people could realize their potential. He was a tutor for the business world that surrounded the schools, helping them to fulfill their responsibility to the young people of tomorrow. Blake tenderly and carefully instructed his own children in the values that are most important to his faith. He walked the halls of schools all over this archdiocese and this country and he found Jesus in every class room, behind every hall door, in every lunch room and at every desk. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rose Ann, his children Patrick McGuire and Megan Ann Mulvany, his parents, his siblings Mark, Fred, Beth, Mike and many family members, friends, colleagues, former students and players all who awaited his return home. Survivors include his children B. Kevin (Mary) Mulvany of Lenexa; Tim (Sandy) Mulvany of Roeland Park; Mick Mulvany of Lawrence; Dan Mulvany of Overland Park; Lisa (Craig) Kohnle of Olathe; Tricia (Keith) Arnold of Shawnee; Rose (John) Mulvany-Henry of Kansas City, KS; Kelly Mulvany of Olathe and Ryan (Andrea) Mulvany of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by his grandchildren Pat Mulvany, David (Krissy) Mulvany, Megan (Jason) Carrier, Blake Mulvany, Timmy Mulvany, Danny (Julie) Mulvany, Caitlin Mulvany, Colin Mulvany, Justin (Sophia) Henry, Michael Walker, Steven (Darrian) Walker, John Kohnle, Matt Walker, Molly Mulvany, Henry Mulvany, 8 great grandchildren and Blake's dear friend Sheryl Leavey. Blake's request is that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent directly to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, the Sister Servants of Mary or to any of the Catholic elementary or high schools in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas in his name. You may also send the memorials in care of the funeral home. (Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 913-438-6444)



