Blanche A. Tabor Blanche A. Tabor, 91, died July 22, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in KCK. A private burial for the family will be held at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Blanche was born June 11, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to Marie Sadilek and Rudolph Vrba. As a young girl, she moved with her parents and late brother Rudy Vrba to KCK where she resided for her entire adult life. She married the late Vernon M. Tabor in 1950, and they raised three children. She was a school bus driver for USD 500 for many years until her retirement in 1989. Blanche was a member of TOPS where she made numerous friends. She was a volunteer at Providence Medical Center. She loved animals and never turned away a homeless cat or dog. She enjoyed being outside in her yard and traveling with her sister-in-law Gloria Tabor. She is survived by her three children, Susan Reitemeier (Ed) of KCK, Sandy Tabor (John Ellis) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Vernon Tabor of Manhattan, KS, and three grandchildren, Thorin Tabor (Alexandra) of San Diego, CA, Lisa Millsaps (Seth) of Cedar Falls, IA, and Matthew Reitemeier of KCK and her little dog Petey. Donations may be given in her memory to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66104 or online at https://hsgkc.org/
.