|
|
Bob Allen On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Bob Allen, loving father, grandfather & avid outdoorsman, passed away after a long health battle at age 88. Bob was born on January 20, 1931, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was married to Marjorie Powell Allen for 30 years and they raised two children, Debbie and Barbara. Bob was a founder and co-director, along with Marge, of Allendale and Allendale by Jingo (now Wildwood Outdoor Education Center), both not-for-profit, private schools of outdoor education in the Kansas City area. Bob was one of the first residents of Tallgrass Creek Senior Living Community in Overland Park. He was much beloved by the Tallgrass residents, especially for his love of movies, bingo and the Ukulele. A lifelong outdoorsman, Bob loved hunting, fishing, bicycling, gardening and the great outdoors. He was a gifted musician, a skilled Toastmaster, and a diehard Chiefs fan. In 2012, he was honored with the Enduring Legacy Award at Wildwood, a Life-Long fishing pass in honor of his years of work, vision, and commitment to providing outdoor learning programs to Kansas City's urban core youth. Bob will be remembered for his generosity, his kind-hearted and warm nature, and his love for family, children and youth. He is survived by his long-time partner Trudy Brown, sister-in-law Julia Allen, daughters Debbie and Barbara, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Amelia, Parker, Maddox and Maverick, many members of the Allen family of Memphis, Tennessee and his Tallgrass Creek family. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee at the Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Ave., Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, March, 27th, 2020 at 2:00pm. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Memorial contributions can be made to the "Allendale Fund", c/o the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation and sent to 1055 Broadway Blvd., #130, Kansas City, MO 64105.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020