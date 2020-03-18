Kansas City Star Obituaries
Bob Carson


1935 - 2020
Bob Carson Obituary
Bob Carson Bob Carson passed away March 15, 2020. Bob was born to Abbie and Jacob Carson on April 30, 1935 outside Savannah, MO in Kodiak where his parents ran a general store. His dad passed away when Bob was 6 and his mother and two sisters continued running the store until Bob was in the third grade. Bob attended a one room country school until the family moved to town where he attended Savannah grade and high school graduating in 1953. While in high school Bob lettered in basketball and track and was selected all-state in both. He was a member of the National Honor Society. Bob received a scholarship to William Jewell College. At Jewell he lettered 4 years in both basketball and track. He was the conference high jump champion all 4 years and long jump champion 3 years and competed in the NAIA National championship in both the high jump and long jump. He held the school record in the high jump. Bob was co-captain of the track team both his junior and senior years. He was co-captain of the basketball team his senior year and was a unanimous all-conference selection. Bob held the school career scoring and rebound record upon graduating. He was selected to the Jewell Hall of Fame in 1996. After graduation Bob taught and coached 2 years in Holden, MO. In 1959 he was hired in the Shawnee Mission School district where he spent 33 years as a teacher and administrator at 5 different schools; Broadmoor, Milburn, Nallwood, Hocker Grove and Shawnee Mission West before retiring in 1992. Bob met his future wife at Wm Jewell and they were married in 1958, just short of 58 years prior to her passing. After retirement Bob and Pat traveled and spent 19 years during the winter in Gulf Shores, AL. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, both parents, his step-father and two sisters. He is survived by 3 children, Scott (Vicki), Jeff (Helen), and Christie Goebel (Greg). He had 8 grandchildren, Lindsay & Meredith, Samantha (Tylor), Kyle (Jackie) & Ann, Grace, Emma & Jacob; and 2 great grandchildren, Grayson Gregory and Riley Robert. Bob's services will be private due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus. Please visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com for further service information.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020
