Dr. Bob Craven Dr. Bobby (Bob) Ern Craven, age 80, of Liberty, MO, formerly of Excelsior Springs, MO, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, July 20, 2020. Bob was born on July 26, 1939, to Mose and Fern (Martin) Craven in Excelsior Springs. After graduating from Excelsior Springs High School, Bob attended the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He married Judith (Kulowski) "Ski" Craven in 1964. After graduating from UMKC Dental School in 1965, he spent the next three years serving in the United States Army as a dentist. Bob and Ski resided in Gelnhausen, Germany, where he was stationed for three years. After completing orthodontic training in 1971, Bob began his 40-year career as a passionate orthodontist with offices in Excelsior Springs and Liberty. Bob loved improving the lives of the thousands of patients he served. Dr. Craven was a distinguished professional who lectured throughout the country on various aspects of clinical orthodontics for many years. He also served as a faculty member of UMKC's Graduate Orthodontic department from 1999-2011, receiving the Dan Blackwell Excellence in Teaching Award in 2009. Dr. Craven received the Orthodontic Alumnus of the Year Award in 2003 and was the Orthodontic Alumni Association's Orthodontist of the Year recipient in 2013. Bob was an intelligent, dynamic man known for his witty humor, great story-telling, and vibrant personality. Bob and Ski raised their family in Excelsior Springs where he enjoyed staying connected and giving back to his hometown. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Excelsior Springs. Bob was a devoted family man and enriched the lives of the many family, friends, and colleagues who knew him. Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Judith "Ski" Craven and his parents, Mose and Fern Craven. He is survived by Rosemary Craven of the home; his three children, Brett Craven (Lori) of Kansas City, MO, Scott Craven (Lindsay) of Prairie Village, KS, and Michelle Rohlf (Jason) of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren, Quin and Kati Craven, Mason and Millie Craven, and Brooks and Ski Rohlf; his brother, Martin Craven (Debbie) of San Luis Obispo, CA; his sister, Gay Russell (A.K.) of Liberty, MO; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves Rosemary's family, including her children, Eric Elliott (Jamie) and Lauren Wood, all of Los Angeles, CA; and grandchildren, Aiden and Luke Elliott. Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, August 1, from 9-11 am, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. State Route 291, Liberty, MO.Due to current COVID circumstances, services following the visitation will be private. Burial service for family will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Excelsior Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the UMKC Dental School Orthodontic department, 650 E. 25th St., Kansas City, MO 64108. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com
. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.