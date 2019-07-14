Dr. Bob F. Mallory Bobby (Bob) Franklin Mallory, 87, passed away July 3, 2019 in Kansas City, MO. Bob was born June 11, 1932 in Blackwell, OK to Raymond Mallory and Violet (Nichols) Mallory Ball. Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and trained as an intelligence analyst until 1955. He married Juanita (Katzer) September 2, 1961 in Columbia, MO at the Holy Angels Catholic Church. He earned a bachelor's degree in geology at Wichita University in Wichita, KS in 1961. He then graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a PHD in geology in 1968. That same year he took a teaching position at Northwest Missouri State University where he would teach until 1981. During this time hea and Dr. David Cargo would publish two geology textbooks. In 1981, Bob went to work in the oil industry as a private consultant and in 1982 began teaching earth science classes at UMKC which continued through 1986. His consulting work in the oil industry lead to the creation of Panaco Oil Company in partnership with H. James Maxwell with their offices located in Kansas City, MO. Bob then retired in 1996. Bob is survived by his wife Juanita of the home, his daughter Stephanie (Doug) Howitt, Grandview, MO; his sons: Paul Mallory, Kansas City, MO, Patrick Mallory, Phoenix, AZ, and Michael Mallory, St. Joseph, MO; seven grandchildren: Joshua (Tina) Howitt, Kansas City, MO, Mallory Howitt, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Jesse Howitt, Beaverton, OR, Brandon, Dillan, and Logan Mallory, Mesa, AZ, and Torren Mallory, Fort Hood, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , or Kansas City Hospice. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 2 3:30 p.m. at the Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. 64145.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019