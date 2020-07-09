Bob "Hummer" Humiston Bob (Hummer) Humiston, 82, of Merriam, KS., passed away July 3, 2020. Celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe for family/friends to gather. Bob retired from the Shawnee Mission School District after teaching for 37 years. Survivors include his wife, Donna of almost 58 years, two daughters, Roberta (Jerry) Judson and Jennifer (James) Goering; four grandchildren, Stephen (Annie) Montemayor, Kevin Montemayor, Daniel (Kendal) Goering and Emily Goering. To view full obituary, visit https://cremationcenterkc.com/