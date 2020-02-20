|
Bob S. Nill Bob S. Nill was born April 6, 1931, in Palmyra, Missouri. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas, 1949. After graduation, he enrolled in Baker University with a football scholarship and proudly served during the Korean War by enlisting in the US Coast Guard stationed onboard USCGC WINONA (WPG-65), Port Angeles, Washington. Shortly after, he started a career at Commercial National Bank as a Teller, leaving as a Vice President of Correspondent Banking. He was then with Life Insurance Company of Kansas and the Wyandotte County Appraisers Office. Post retirement he was a Crossing Guard with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County for Christ the King Catholic School. He is survived by three sons, Brad Nill (Rhonda), Olathe, Kansas; Bart Nill (Cindy), Kansas City, Kansas; and Mark Nill (Donna), Weatherford, Texas. Grandchildren, Bryce (Heidi), Joseph, Jordan (Taylor), Taylor, Annabelle, and Great Grandson, Jackson Lawrence. A dedicated sports fan, Bob would always have pleasant chit-chat with family and friends concerning the Kansas City Chief and the Kansas City Royals. He prided himself that he was able to see his Chiefs win two Superbowl's and his Royals win two World Series. Bob is remembered in the community as a little league football and baseball coach at Wyandotte County Sports Association; a 32nd Degree member of the Wyandotte Masonic Lodge, Kansas City, KS; a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, Kansas City, KS; the Abdallah Shrine Temple in Overland Park, KS; the American Legion Post 199 and the Moose Lodge #1999, Kansas City, KS. The visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, February 23 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd St., Kansas City, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family suggests memorial contributions to Christ the King School. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com. 913-438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2020