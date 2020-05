Or Copy this URL to Share

Bob Seibolt 84, passed away March 11, 2020. He was a life-long area resident except for his active duty in the Army and Army Reserve. He was married for 63 years to wife Anita. Cremation Arr: Reflections Mem. Services



