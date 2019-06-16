Bobbie Jean Arnold Bobbie Jean (Hale) Arnold was born in Picher, Oklahoma on August 7, 1927 and passed away on June 6, 2019 at Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village, Kansas. Bobbie grew up in Picher and in 1945 moved to Kansas City, Missouri with her parents, Avery Gene Hale and Bonnie (Salsbury) Hale and sister June (Hale) Matchette. Bobbie married James (Jim) B. Arnold, Jr. on June 19, 1949. She passed away just 13 days shy of their 70th wedding anniversary. She had four children: Timothy James Arnold, Gregory Hale Arnold, Robin Lou Arnold (July 7, 1958 to September 27, 1958) and Robb Edward Arnold. The family moved to Prairie Village, Kansas in 1954. She raised her children in the same neighborhood and continued to reside there until late 2018. Bobbie and Jim lived in the same house since 1962 and she was very proud of the Prairie Village community. Bobbie was a founding member of Cherokee Christian Church at 75th and Belinder, Prairie Village, Kansas, and a loyal member until it closed a few years ago. She was an extremely active person who walked the neighborhood every morning, mowed her own lawn until well into her late 80's and was loved by all of her neighbors throughout the years. She was always more concerned about others than herself and she and Jim lived out their retirement years helping their sons and doting on their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include husband Jim of the home; son Tim and Claudia (Mozur), grandchildren Lauren Mitchell (Phil) and Christopher, and great grandchildren Olive and Milo Mitchell; son Greg; and son Robb and Tammy (Graber), granddaughters Tabetha (Matt Kautz), Renae and Anna; and great grandchildren Philip and Izabelle Kautz. There are also many nieces and nephews, including Jill Matchette (Brandt) who was especially close and had many visits to Brighton Gardens. Private family service. Cremation and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. The family wishes to recognize the wonderful care provided by the staff at Brighton Gardens and by Ascend Hospice and appreciates your consideration in donating to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th St., Overland Park, Kansas 66207. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

