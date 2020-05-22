Bobby D Britton Bobby D Britton (88), passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. He is a long time resident of the Raytown community. He was born the son of George A Britton and Frances Dearing Britton on July 14, 1931 in California, MO. He served in The United States Air Force as Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He attended business school for 2 years and began a job working for Kansas City Loose Leaf Company when he returned from active military duty in 1955. Bobby became the owner of Kansas City Business Supply and worked there until 1993. He was a member of the Missouri Trout Fisherman's Association most of his life. Bobby joined the Temple Gate Masonic Lodge #299 some years back. He was an avid hunter and fishing outdoorsman that he devoted much of his life too. Bobby was United in Marriage to Betty Caregiver Britton in 1985 who passed away on March 5, 2004. He is survived by his son Kevin Britton and his wife Fe Britton of Raytown, MO, his daughter Velinda Britton of Denver, CO and his granddaughter, Faythe Britton of Raytown, MO and by his step daughter, Janet Trusty of Moberly, MO. Memorial Service is scheduled to be held at Unity Village, Lee's Summit, MO at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store