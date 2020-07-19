Bobby Dee Williams Bobby Dee Williams was born July 26, 1935 in Urbana MO. Bob passed away July 14, 2020. Bob was the 6th child of 9 children born to Albert and Pearl Williams. Bob grew up in Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School in 1953. He learned the value of hard work and self-reliance at a young age and was always there for his mom and dad and his brothers and sisters. Bob enjoyed basketball and played on the school team all the way through his senior year. After graduation he worked and lived several places before coming to Kansas City and starting with the American Can Company in the mid 1950's. Bob was drafted into The United States Army in 1958 and served in Germany until 1960. Bob always thought it was "cool" that he and Elvis Presley served the same time and the same place, as Bob was a big Elvis fan. Bob married Virginia (Mashburn) Williams of Buffalo MO on March 1, 1962. Bob and Virginia had a daughter Julie, on July 26, 1963 (Julie and Bob shared a birthday!!) and soon after moved to Liberty MO where they have lived for 55 years. Their son Rob was born on May 6,1967, and have all been lifelong residents of the area. Bob retired from Ford Motor Company in 1997 where he worked at the Lenexa Parts Facility. Bob was a hard worker and very devoted husband and father. He enjoyed collecting all kinds of different "old "things and had a real love for antique furniture, cars, and coins and was very knowledgeable about all of them. Bob was a people person and enjoyed his time with family and friends and loved to go to "coffee" and share in the latest stories and news and loved a good "argument" now and then. After they both retired, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren and were a big part in everyone's life. The grandchildren always loved to be with grandma and "pa" as they called him. Bob will truly be missed by all those who knew him, but also, we knew that Bob had gone as far as he could on this Earth. Bob is survived by his wife Virginia, daughter Julie Graves and her family Rachel, Meredith and her husband Trevor. Their son Rob and his wife Tena and their family Jackie and Nagesh, Brandon his wife Tabitha and son Colton, many nieces and nephews, lots of friends and neighbors. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, all of his siblings, and his son-in-law Ted Graves. There will be a small family only graveside service. The family wishes to have a "celebration of life" at later date when everyone can join together and share some fond memories of Bob Williams. No flower please.