Bobby Eugene Beers

Bobby Eugene Beers Obituary
Bobby Eugene Beers Bobby Eugene Beers, 84, Spring Hill, passed away December 11, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Leona Laughlin Beers, daughter Sheryl Beers-Kasper and daughter-in-law Debra, daughter Beverly Beers and son-in-law Rocky Slaymaker, and brother Wes. Memorial will be at the First Christian Church of Olathe January 18, 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bobby Beers Memorial, ESB Financial, PO Box 807, Emporia, KS 66801.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020
