Bobby Eugene Beers Bobby Eugene Beers, 84, Spring Hill, passed away December 11, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Leona Laughlin Beers, daughter Sheryl Beers-Kasper and daughter-in-law Debra, daughter Beverly Beers and son-in-law Rocky Slaymaker, and brother Wes. Memorial will be at the First Christian Church of Olathe January 18, 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bobby Beers Memorial, ESB Financial, PO Box 807, Emporia, KS 66801.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 14, 2020