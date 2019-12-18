|
|
Bobby "Bob " Gene Florance In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths. Proverbs 3:6 Bob Florance of Overland Park passed away December 16, 2019. Bob was born October 1, 1928 near Justin, Texas, to Thomas Clay and Imogene Collier Florance, the youngest of their four children. Bob began his career in 1947 with Moore Business Forms Inc., as a pressman assistant in the Denton, Texas factory. He soon met the love of his life, Verde Ann "Nan" Asbury, and they were married in 1948. His advancement with Moore took him and his family to cities in Texas, Kansas, Missouri and back to Texas where he retired in 1983 as Regional Sales Manager of the Houston office. Bob served as deacon in Baptist Churches in Texas, Missouri and Kansas. He was a master Mason and a Shriner. During his retirement years he became proficient in animal husbandry, woodworking and blacksmithing. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by Nan, his wife of 71 years, sons, Ron (Joyce), Ben (Susie), Dan and Mark, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren with one more expected soon. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, at Overland Park Baptist Temple, 11648 Antioch Overland Park, KS. Private family graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mission Fund at the Church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019