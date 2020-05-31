Bobby J. Fleming Bobby Jean (Blankenship) Fleming went to her Heavenly home on May 25, 2020. She was surrounded by her loved ones when she departed this earth. Due to the guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life service at First Baptist Church, Oak Grove, Missouri at a later date. Our Mom was born at home on October 31, 1931 in rural Camden County, Missouri to Bob and Agnes Blankenship. Mom started teaching in 1950. Through her teaching experience in a one room schoolhouse in northern Missouri, she met the love of her life - Bobby Fleming. Bobby was the older brother to two of Mom's students. They married on June 4, 1955 and were married until Daddy's death on December 19, 2001. They were blessed with three children - Denise, Rick, and Karen. Mom continued to teach as she loved teaching children and loving them at the same time. So many of the children she came into contact with did not have the love or structure at home that they needed, and they were able to get this from Mrs. Fleming. Mom took time off from teaching full-time when the children were born. Once Karen was a toddler, our Mom began teaching in the Kansas City School District. She remained there 17 years and then moved to the Oak Grove School District. The family had moved to Oak Grove and our Mom was fortunate to get hired in the school district. She continued teaching until she retired after 17 years in 1993. She also was a mentor to first year medical students at UMKC once she moved to John Knox Village in 2005. Mom gave her heart to the Lord on June 30, 1945. She was a firm believer in once saved always saved. She witnessed her faith to everyone around her. Daddy became a Christian several months prior to Denise's birth as he felt that their children should be raised in a Christian home. Our parents were instrumental in starting several Sunday School classes at the churches they belonged to. Our Mom especially was a strong believer in Missions. Mom participated on mission trips to Belarus as well as to work with the deaf in Puerto Rico. Mom was hard of hearing, so the Deaf Ministry was another service within the church that our parents were involved with. When Mom was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in May 2019, she was not afraid of dying. She has missed Daddy and was ready to see her Heavenly Father. As Mom was not the norm, the fast-acting cancer did not move as fast. Our Mom always made sure she was healthy and tried to walk every day. It was nothing to see her walking around John Knox Village with a cane and then a walker. She believed in being active and this greatly assisted in prolonging the cancer regression. Once she made the decision to go on hospice, our Mom continued to walk daily when she could as well as keep her mind sharp with reading and browsing the internet. Preceded in death in addition to her husband and parents - sisters Pauline and Willene, son-in-law Steve Smith, brothers-in-law Louis Pennington, Leo Marler, Billy Fleming, and Jack Gray; and step-grandson Jim Eichler Survived by daughters Denise (Don) Eichler and Karen Smith; son Richard (Guyla) Fleming; sisters Billie (Gary) Wilson and Virgie Marler; brother Jim (Paula) Blankenship; sisters-in-law Kay Pennington, Retha Gray, and Judy Fleming; grandchildren Travis (Allison) Smith, Nathan Smith, and Afton (Dan) Smith; step-grandchildren Michele (Wayne) Yancey and Paula Rinehart; great-grandchildren Max Smith, Lainie Smith, Hartlee Smith, Waylen Smith, and Preslie Smith; step-great-grandchildren Taylor Eichler, Silas Yancey, Hannah Rinehart, and Hailey Hall; and step-great-great-grandchildren Tucker Eichler, Maci Barlow, and Hadley Brown She also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thanks goes to John Knox Village Hospice and Mom's nurse Shelbi. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church, Oak Grove, Missouri to be used for Missions. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



