Bobby Lee Schmidt Bobby Lee Schmidt, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 to Lloyd and Helen Schmidt who preceded him in death. Growing up in Omaha, Bob was naturally an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. It was there that he met the love of his life, Marilyn, during a high school social dance. Bob pursued a degree I Industrial Engineering for which he received a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska. Bob & Marilyn started their family in Seattle, WA where he worked for Boeing. From there he was recruited to various other engineering roles in Iowa and eventually moved to Overland Park in 1975. He retired from Kansas City Power & Light. As a fan of sports and competition, Bob coached his son's football teams from his 5th to 8th grade years. He continued coaching for several years thereafter because he enjoyed being a mentor and teacher for future generations. Bob also enjoyed gardening, watching a variety of TV shows and traveling. He was also preceded in death by his son David, brother Jim and wife Marilyn. A visitation will be held from 7-9pm on Sunday, February 9th at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas where services will be held on Monday February 10th at 11am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020