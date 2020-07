Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Gene Ming 70, passed away July 17, 2020. Funeral Service: noon, July 24, Schneider FH and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel. Visitation: July 24, 10:30 am to service time at the Chapel. Burial: Fort Scott National Cemetery.



