Services
Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services
2898 W Walnut St
Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 631-1353
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services
2898 W Walnut St
Rogers, AR 72756
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services
2898 W Walnut St
Rogers, AR 72756
Resources
1940 - 2019
Bobby Ray Ladner Obituary
Bobby Ray Ladner Bobby Ray Ladner, 78, of Rogers, Arkansas died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1940 in Jackson, Mississippi. Bobby was very athletic, he played football in the 1950's and his passion was the Oakland Raiders and was still a big fan. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Fabian Ladner; son, Stephen Anderton; daughter, Penny Smith; brother, Kenneth Ladner; sister, Diane Shelton and niece, Amy Tyler. Bobby is survived by his wife of 30 years, Shirley Jo Ladner; daughter, Laura West of Shawnee, KS; grandchildren, Paul West, Robert and Brent Smith; niece, Ellen Acinger; nephews, Bobby and Kenny Shelton and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11:00am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers with Mike Criswell officiating. Burial will follow at Martin Cemetery in Rogers. Visitation will be from 9:00am until service time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services of Rogers. Words of comfort may be expressed at stockdale-moodyfs.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
