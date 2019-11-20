|
|
Bobi Jean Boston Bobi J. Boston, 64, of Shawnee, KS passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A celebration of Bobi's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Beginnings Dog Rescue; P.O. Box 25622; Overland Park, KS 66225. Bobi was born September 29, 1955 to the late Robert and Emma Lou Bennett in Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Ruskin High School in 1973. On June 25, 2011 Bobi married her longtime companion, Steve. Bobi was a customer service representative for FedEx for 25 years before retiring. She is survived by her best friend and husband Steve; three children, Casey Burge; Haley Mumm; Koleton Boston; and a granddaughter, Sienna Mumm. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com. (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019