Bolyn "Bud"Goodin Bolyn "Bud" Goodin (formerly of Raytown, MO) of Lake Ozark, MO passed away on September 9, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of Shirley Nation Goodin. He is survived by his two sons, Michael (Debra) Goodin and Richard (Robin) Goodin; one sister, Mary Ann Mulligan of Philadelphia, MS; four grandchildren, Michelle Grasso, Shane (Tabitha) Goodin, Danny Goodin, Stephanie (Tim) Petersen; seven great-grandchildren, Angelina Grasso, Madison Goodin, Ethan Goodin, Gabriella Grasso-Beltranena, Hannah Petersen, Ava Petersen, T.J. Petersen. Bud was retired from General Motors of Fairfax after 28 years and also retired from B & S Consulting Engineering after 12 years. He was a member of IBEW Local 917 in Meridian, MS. He was a Shriner and an avid bowler. pitmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
