Bonnie Dawson Swain Bonnie Dawson Swain, 77, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away on June 7, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice. Bonnie was born in Louisville, KY in 1943 to Franklin and Dorothy Dawson. She attended Atherton High School, graduating in 1961. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 35 years, James G. Swain. She is survived by her sons, Robert B. Swain, and James G. Swain, Jr., five grandchildren, two daughters-in-law, and several nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at 10:00am on June 19, 2020, at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home at 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
