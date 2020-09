Bonnie J Arbuckle Bonnie J Arbuckle 92, passed away Sept 3,2020 at the home. She is survived by her husband Gus along with a son Bill and his wife Penny, a deceased daughter Diana Carpenter. She is survived by 3 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. She was a member of Antioch Bible Baptist Church along with her husband. Funeral service Sept 14, 11:00am at White Chapel Funeral Home, burial to follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.