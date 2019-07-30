Kansas City Star Obituaries
Bonnie Caruth
Bonnie J. Caruth


1944 - 2019
Bonnie J. Caruth Obituary
Bonnie J. Caruth Bonnie J. Caruth, 75, passed away July 25, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 2:30-3:30 pm Thursday, August 1st at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th St., Kansas City, KS followed by funeral services at 3:30 pm. Interment will be at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Bonnie was born March 2, 1944 in Dallas, TX to James and Juanita Caruth. She received her undergraduate degree from Brown University. She was previously married to David Isaac. Bonnie lived in Boston, Denver and Houston before settling in the Kansas City area 36 years ago. She is survived by her children, June Heuser and husband Siegfried Kurt, Elizabeth Feinberg and husband Jeremy, James Isaac and wife Sarah, Benjamin Isaac and fiancé Katherine; grandsons, Wesley and Max Isaac; a sister, Tommie Redwine. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.skradskifh-kc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 30, 2019
