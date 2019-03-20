|
Bonnie J. Griggs Bonnie J. Griggs, 87, of Kansas City, Kansas peacefully passed away on March 18, 2019 with family by her side. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. John's Evangelist Church, 2910 Strong Ave., Kansas City, Kansas 66106. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Bonnie was born the daughter of Thomas and Lula Regan on November 13, 1931 in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1952 she married the love of her life, Arnold Griggs. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Francis, Pete, Donald, Robert and Walter Regan; and sister, Margaret. She is survived by her loving husband, Arnold Griggs; sons, Gary (Kristine) and Thomas (Audrea) Griggs; daughter, Debbie (Benjamin) Alcanter; 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Please visit Bonnie's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
