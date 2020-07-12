1/1
Bonnie J. Sissom
Bonnie J. Sissom Bonita "Bonnie" Jean Sissom, 69 of Birmingham, MO passed away July 9, 2020. Bonnie was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who was lovingly known by her 9 grandchildren as Nauna. She is survived by her husband Dan Sissom; children Dana (David) Keeton, Samuel (Brea) Sissom and Kalyn (Kevin) Koenegstein; grandchildren Gannon, Connor, Dinnah, Prewett, Jentry, Callan, Andralee, Daniella, and Charlotte; brothers and sisters Frank (Connie) Riddle, Brenda (Ed) Lewis, Vicki (Chris) Burge, Rick (Terri) Riddle, Doug (Trudi) Riddle; sisters-in-law Mary Ann Pfeifer and Joyce Bozarth. Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday July 13th at First Baptist Church of North Kansas City Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday July 14th at First Baptist Church of North Kansas City. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
