Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Bonnie Dickens
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Bonnie Jean (Stinson) Dickens


Bonnie Jean (Stinson) Dickens Obituary
Bonnie Jean (Stinson) Dickens Bonnie Jean (Stinson) Dickens, 91, passed away March 13, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 am, Monday, March 18, 2019 with funeral services at 11:00am at Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, 2301 S. 34th St., Kansas City, KS 66106. In honor of her daughter, Marcia, consider donations to ALS Foundation. Bonnie was born September 29, 1927 in Kansas City, KS to Frank and Faye Stinson. She graduated from Turner High School in 1944 and later Donnelly College to be a legal secretary. Bonnie moved to California in 1973 and worked for Ametek as a plant supervisor for industrial filter manufacturing. She moved back to Kansas in 1990 and worked as an office supervisor for Crosslines. Bonnie was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. She loved cats and spending time with friends and family. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her former husbands, William R. Renne and James H. Dickens; her sisters, Margaret Brown and Frankie Lucas; and her children, Robert Michael Renne, and Marcia Ann Renne Hickenbottom. She is survived by her son, Charles W. Renne (Allie); her ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Fond memories of Bonnie may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 16, 2019
