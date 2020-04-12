|
Bonnie Kay Acree Bonnie Kay Acree (Worrell), age 78, Kansas City, MO, died at NorthCare Hospice House on April 4th, 2020. She was attended to by her son, Gary L Long. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was thoughtful and kind. She suffered patiently and heroically. She was preceded in death by her daughter Shannon Dee Long; father, John P Worrell; mother, Jessie L (Bowery) Worrell; brother, John B Worrell. She is survived by her boyfriend , Mike Deluca; son and daughter-in-law, Gary Lee and Mary Long; grandchildren, Fontelle Dee Long and Joshua Calum Long; sisters, Margaret Potts, Carla Higbee; and brother, Russell Worrell. Now she will see her creator where she will know peace, joy, freedom and understanding. Memorial contributions can be made to Northland Christian Schools. She will be terribly missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020