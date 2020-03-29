|
Bonnie Kellenberg 1928-2020 Bonnie Kellenberg, age 91, recently of Lake City, Florida, passed quietly on Saturday, March 21st, 2020. She was born in Palmyra, Missouri on July 30, 1928, the daughter of Virginia and Raymond Todd. Bonnie attended Iowa State University and while teaching in Greenfield, Iowa met her future husband Richard Kellenberg. After being married they moved to Kansas City where she taught at Van Horn High School and Park Hill Junior High School. Her passion was cooking which led to the regionally renown restaurant, the Dinner Horn Country Inn, which made the Bon Appetite's Top 12 Holiday Restaurants in the nation. After serving as the President of the Kansas City Restaurant Association, she and Richard retired to the lakeside community of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, where they were deeply involved in the community. Bonnie is survived by her three children, Steven, Sheila and Paula and four grandchildren, Logan, Ginny, Katy and Savanah. A memorial service will be scheduled in Fairfield Bay at a time appropriate. In lieu of flowers, please contact John Hopkins Disease Research Center at http://www.alzresearch.org/giving.cfm to give a modest donation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020