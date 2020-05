Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie L. Edwards Bonnie L. Edwards, 90, Lathrop, died May 18, 2020. Visitation 10-11am Sat. 5/23 for friends and family, Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty (816) 781-8228. Private service follows. Online obituary/send condolences at www.parklawnfunerals. com.



