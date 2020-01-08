Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie McGregor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Louise McGregor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Louise McGregor Obituary
Bonnie Louise McGregor Bonnie Louise McGregor (Dickey), aged 78 of Independence, MO, passed away on December 30th, 2019. Bonnie was born in Lawton, Oklahoma to William and Johnie Goshorn on December 23rd, 1941. She was preceded in death by her father, William V. Goshorn, stepfather, William Dickey, mother, Johnie Camara, and her brother Daniel Dickey. She is survived by her son, Douglas McGregor and his wife Kitty of Independence, Missouri, her grandchildren, Nicholas Bowen and Madeline McGregor, her nieces, Lillian and Jenni Dickey and sister in-law, Charlotte Dickey. A celebration of her life will be held at EPIC Church, 19260 E. 50th Terrace, Independence, Missouri, on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Noon.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -