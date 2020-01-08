|
|
Bonnie Louise McGregor Bonnie Louise McGregor (Dickey), aged 78 of Independence, MO, passed away on December 30th, 2019. Bonnie was born in Lawton, Oklahoma to William and Johnie Goshorn on December 23rd, 1941. She was preceded in death by her father, William V. Goshorn, stepfather, William Dickey, mother, Johnie Camara, and her brother Daniel Dickey. She is survived by her son, Douglas McGregor and his wife Kitty of Independence, Missouri, her grandchildren, Nicholas Bowen and Madeline McGregor, her nieces, Lillian and Jenni Dickey and sister in-law, Charlotte Dickey. A celebration of her life will be held at EPIC Church, 19260 E. 50th Terrace, Independence, Missouri, on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Noon.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020