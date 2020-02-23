|
|
Bonnie Lynn Dobbins Bonnie Lynn Dobbins, 61, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday the 19th of February. Bonnie was born in Pennsylvania on July 9th, 1958. She grew up in Tully, New York; graduating from Tully High School. In 1978 she married her husband, Gary Dobbins, in Vesper, NY. They then moved to Kansas where they started their family. Bonnie spent many years of her career in banking and mortgage underwriting, until 2004, when she started her own title and escrow company. She had a passion for being outdoors, gardening, fishing and camping. Above all, Bonnie loved spending her time with family. She could often be found supporting her grandchildren in their various activities. Her strength, generous spirit and boisterous cheers from the stands will be dearly missed. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Gary Dobbins. She was the devoted mother of two daughters and proud Nana of two grandchildren. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Daniel) Green of Louisburg, KS; daughter, Casey (Kyle) Rinehart of Columbus, OH; two grandchildren Mason Dobbins and Ava Green; one sister, Donna Hobart, and one brother, David Diliello. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Olathe Health Hospice House (20375 W. 151st St., Ste. 363, Olathe, Ks 66061). The memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday February 27th, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Shawnee, 11400 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS. Rev. Randy Briscoe (brother-in-law) of Matthews, NC will be officiating. Enterrement at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020