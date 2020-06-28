Bonnie (Flynn) Paden
Bonnie (Flynn) Paden Bonnie (Flynn) Paden passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2020. Born on December 23rd, 1933 to Edward & Bessie Flynn in Oak Grove, Missouri Bonnie was the last surviving child of 11 siblings. Her strength, intellect and elegance carried her through life bringing comfort and fond memories to her surviving family. Bonnie is survived by her daughter Deborah DiPonio, son Dean Foltz, grandchildren and great grandchildren Amanda Evans (Giana), Jacki Woods (Eli), Britton Foltz (Harold & Howard), Haley Suher (Victoria & Nadia), Kimberly Kleoppel (Kasen) and Anna Foltz. A celebration of life is being arranged for immediate and extended family. The location and date will soon be announced.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
