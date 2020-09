Brad Michael Dutton Brad M. Dutton, 59, died peacefully at home on September 3rd. His mother, Hilda Dutton followed him in death on September 13th. Brad received his BA in Radio, TV and Film and was a Videographer and Editor in Communications. Brad leaves his two children, Emma and Kurt Dutton. He also leaves his three brothers, Mark R., Jeffrey S. and Greg S. Dutton and nephews, Thomas, Paul, Sean, Murphy and Wyatt. Condolences may be left for Brad's family at www.JohnsonCountyChapel.com