Brad Walker Brad Walker passed away April 25, 2020 in Overland Park, Ks. Born May 2, 1983, Brad was a talented chef and ice sculptor. He leaves his daughter (Hazel) who was the light of his life. And Hazel's mom Jamie Haughton.



