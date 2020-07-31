Bradford Channing Miller Bradford Channing Miller, 51, was born August 7, 1968, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. He accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized in the faith by the late Rev. Dr. Larry C. Lott. Brad's work ethic developed as a teenager and continued through adulthood. Brad was widely regarded for his ability to fix anything. Brad worked in various roles at Best Buy and Honeywell MF & T. Brad "accidentally" but divinely meet the love of his life, Teesha Miller and they were joined in holy matrimony on June 10, 2006. He was a devoted husband and father to his four children. Most recently, Brad poured his heart and soul into his grandchildren and cherished them. This man of valor was preceded in death by his father, John William Miller, Sr, paternal grandmother Verna Miller, maternal grandparents A.W. Poke & Essie Poke. He is survived by his wife Teesha Miller of Raytown, children, Kristen (Ben) Holmes, Nicholas (Rogia) Hunt, Jazmin Young, and Xavier Miller and six grandchildren Josiah, Sarah, Laila, Helen, Nina Rose, and Brennan (all of Kansas City). He is also survived by his mother, Candis Fuller, brothers James Fuller, III and John Miller, Jr. and sister Chrishawn Miller (all of Kansas City, KS) and a host of dear family and friends. A celebration of life was held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Interment- Mount Moriah Cemetery.



