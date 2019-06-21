Bradford C. Stephens Bradford Stephens, age 68, of Bonner Springs, KS passed away on June 13, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospice House. He was born June 16, 1951. Brad spent the bulk of his career in the food and beverage industry and linked his work skills to wonderful adventures, living in Hawaii for a time, working as a chef on a sailing ship off the coast of California, and at Lake Tahoe where he once fried chicken for Taj Mahal because it wasn't on the menu. He had wonderful stories and loved to tell them, such as the time he played poker with Micky Mantle when he was working at a hotel restaurant in Jefferson City, MO. In more recent years, Brad worked as an associate broker for Crown Realty. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and humor. Most especially, he will be remembered for his bravery and spirit as he fought his way back from a devastating stroke in 2006. He continued to enjoy a full life when many would have simply given up. He leaves his wife, Mary Towse; his daughter, J.J. Stephens-Jones (Jeff); two grandchildren, Parker and Sidney Jones and two sisters, Ann Muench (Chuck) and Jackie Lardner (John). For those wanting to honor Brad's memory with a donation, his favorite charity was the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Service: A celebration of Brad's life and his spirit will be held at the Lake of the Forest Clubhouse in Bonner Springs, KS on Saturday, July 20 at 4:00 PM.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary