Bradley Benjamin Buddy Jr.
Bradley Benjamin Buddy Jr. Bradley Benjamin Buddy, Jr., 94, passed away September 3, 2020 at NorthCare Hospice House after a brief illness. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 11th at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Highway 9, Kansas City, MO 64152; burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled from 6-8 PM Thursday, September 10th, at the Church where a Prayer Service will be at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to St. Therese Catholic Church. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; full obituary at www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Therese Catholic Church
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
