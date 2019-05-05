|
Bradley Glenn Fidlar Bradley Glenn Fidlar, 55, passed away April 27, 2019. Bradley served his country with 23 years of active and reserve duty in the AirForce. He retired in 2011. He worked for the City of Kansas City and other companies in security. He was preceded in death by his brother Bert Fidlar. His funeral service will be 11am, We d.05/08/2019 at Peculiar UM Church, 20521 S. School Road, Peculiar, MO. Cremation Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019