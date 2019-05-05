Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Fidlar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Glenn Fidlar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bradley Glenn Fidlar Obituary
Bradley Glenn Fidlar Bradley Glenn Fidlar, 55, passed away April 27, 2019. Bradley served his country with 23 years of active and reserve duty in the AirForce. He retired in 2011. He worked for the City of Kansas City and other companies in security. He was preceded in death by his brother Bert Fidlar. His funeral service will be 11am, We d.05/08/2019 at Peculiar UM Church, 20521 S. School Road, Peculiar, MO. Cremation Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.