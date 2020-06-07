Braham John Geha, M.D. Braham John Geha, 93, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born to Abraham Henry Geha and Sarah Marie Geha on January 23, 1927, in Cameron, Missouri, he was the third of four children. Braham Geha was proceeded in death by his two loving parents, his brother Thomas, and his two sisters Thelma and Anna. At a young age, his family moved to Kansas City where he graduated from Bishop Lillis High School. He served in the Navy during World War ll. He furthered his education at Rockhurst University where he found his passion for medicine. He completed his medical training at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska and along the way met a nursing student by the name of Mary Ann Harmsen. Braham and Mary Ann married September 10, 1955 and had four children, Christopher, Deborah, Catherine, and Daniel. After graduating medical school, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at General Hospital in Kansas City. Dr. Geha started his private practice and associated with the sisters of Carondelet and St. Joseph's Hospital that spanned over 50 years. He founded Ward Parkway Health Services where his two physician sons, Christopher and Daniel later joined him. He was passionate about providing Catholic healthcare to the Kansas City community. He is survived by his beloved wife (Mary Ann), his four children, his 17 grandchildren, and his 8 great-grandchildren. He is deeply loved, dearly missed, and will forever be cherished. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Ascension Catholic Church 9510 West 127 Street Overland Park, Kansas. Please share a memory or note of condolence at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.