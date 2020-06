Or Copy this URL to Share

Brandi Galloway Doty Brandi Doty passed on 2-22-20. She is survived by her husband, 6 children, two grandchildren and one sister. Celebration of Life on June 27th, at VFW Park in Tonganoxie, Ks from 1 pm to 5 pm.



