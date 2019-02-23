Kansas City Star Obituaries
Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home
900 E Us Hwy 54
El Dorado Springs, MO 64744
(417) 876-6666
Brandon Lee Vargas Brandon Lee Vargas, age 24, of Bella Vista, passed away on Tuesday February 19, 2019. Brandon was born April 5, 1994 in Kansas City, Missouri. The son of Joseph and Teresa Vargas. Brandon attended Bentonville High School and worked at AMC Theaters. Brandon was father to Gianna Brynleigh Vargas-Revolorio. Brandon enjoyed spending time with family and friends, Brandon was a best friend to many. Brandon was best known for hisability to make everyone around him laugh, absolutely loved and adored his daughter, Gigi. Preceding Brandon in death were his grandmother, Allen Lee Malone: great grandmother, Dorothy Lee Coffman: uncle, Robert Eugene Jenkins: grandfather, Ronald Eugene Jenkins. Survivors include his parents Joseph Salvatore and Teresa Karen Vargas of Bella Vista, AR; sister, Dawn Marie Hedrick of Harrison, AR; sister, Christen Renee Gallardo of Gravette, AR; brother Joseph Salvatore Vargas II of Bentonville, AR; Daughter, Gianna Brynleigh Vargas-Revolorio; grandfather, Arthur T Malone of Lee Summit, MO; grandparents Randal and Karen Vargas of Independence, MO; grandmother Kathleen Jenkins of Stover, MO, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Joseph Vargas II, Christopher Hedrick, Juan Gallardo, Henry Jones, Juan Vielma, Theodore Brown. Honorary pallbearers are Dawn Hedrick, Christen Gallardo. Visitation: Date: Monday, February 25, 2019 Time: 12:00-1:00 p.m. Visitation Location: Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home, Eldorado Springs, MO Service: Date: Monday, February 25, 2019 Time: 1:00 p.m. Service Location: Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home Interment: El Dorado Springs City Cemetery Memorials/Donations In lieu of flowers please make Donations to Arkansas P.E.R.A.L. (Positive Energy Affecting Recovering Lives) at www.arpearl.org Online condolences may be left at: www.blandhackleman.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019
