|
|
Brayden Craig Boyce Brayden Craig Boyce was born on September 17th, 2009 and entered into Heaven on November 6th, 2019. Brayden is survived by his father and mother, Craig Boyce and Hope Lowe, his brothers and sister Aiden Boyce, Adley Ubben, and Noah Smith, his grandparents Steve and Tina Boyce and Kevin Lowe, great grandparents Sarah Boyce and Bill and Sharon Lowe, aunts and uncles Kristie Farmer, Sarah Boyce, Alysa and JT Martin, Isabel Anderson-Lowe, and Mickey and Stacey Braden, and many other relatives and friends. Brayden is surpassed in death by his grandmother Missy Lowe and great grandparents James and Kathleen Farmer and Kenneth Boyce. Brayden was a gift to all for 10 wonderful years on this earth. His smile could light up any room and would fill you with joy. Brayden enjoyed watching his shows especially "Frozen", Mickey Mouse, "Big Hero 6", "Transformers" and "Toy Story" and would let everyone know what he thought if you tried to change the channel. He loved spending days with Papa watching Chiefs football and Jayhawks basketball. He enjoyed swimming and being outside and watching his siblings and cousins run and play around him. Brayden showed everyone what strength and love truly are. Through all the ups and downs he went through his personality remained the same; just a happy, smiling boy. We will miss Brayden here in this world, but we find comfort in knowing he is with loved ones in Heaven, running around and playing, looking down on all of his family smiling. "When we see you again" Brayden.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019