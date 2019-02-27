Brenda C. Keeler Brenda C. Keeler of Shawnee, KS passed away on Saturday, February 23rd at the University of Kansas Hospital at the age of 70. She was surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, sister, nanny, and friend to all who knew her. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday at the Amos Family Funeral Home with burial in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. She was born on August 10th, 1948 in Kansas City, MO as the daughter of Charlie and Lucille (Babler) Johnson. She married her late husband, Richard Keeler, on February 2nd, 1974 in St. Louis, MO. She is survived by her sisters Sarah Cole of Gardner, KS and Deborah (Terry) Smith of Overland Park, KS, her many nieces and nephews, her sons Steven (Linda) Keeler of Shawnee, KS and Michael (Heather) Keeler of Shawnee, KS and her four grandchildren, Braden, Evan, Annalise, and Hadley whom she loved dearly. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019