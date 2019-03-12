Brenda Joyce Howell Iams Brenda Iams of Kansas City, and formerly of Tippecanoe, Indiana passed away at 9:25 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, Indiana at the age of 63. She was born on January 14, 1956 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to Naretta (McSurley) Howell and Joe Howell. Brenda was a 1974 graduate of Triton High School in Bourbon, Indiana. She worked various jobs throughout her life, having worked at L.M. Berry in Warsaw, Gatke Corporation in Warsaw, and Dave Plummer Accounting. She moved to Kansas and for the past 30 years worked as a utilities manufacturer representative for Tuley and Associates, TM Sales, and McMullen-Niemann and Associates. She will be dearly missed by all. She will be lovingly remembered by her two sons: Adam Iams (DeSoto, Kansas); Alex Iams (Lenexa, Kansas); mother: Naretta Howell (Tippecanoe, Indiana); five nieces, three nephews, five great-nieces and seven great-nephews; two brothers: Gary Howell (Atwood, Indiana); Rodney Howell (Plymouth, Indiana); and her sister: Phyllis King (Bourbon, Indiana). She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Howell in 2000. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2:00 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 8:00 p.m. at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana. Her funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Pleasant View Bible Church, 2782 W. 200 N., Warsaw, Indiana and officiated by Pastor Mike Hontz. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bourbon, Indiana. Memorial donations may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 and would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's Web Site at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com

