Brenda Marie Davis Brenda Marie Davis, of Parkville, MO passed away August 3, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. She was born November 11, 1949 in Wichita, KS to Edward and Agnes (Klein) Heimerman. Brenda graduated high school in Andale, KS and married John H. Davis on January 3, 1976 in St. Joseph Catholic Church (Ost, KS). Her early married life was spent in Wichita and Prairie Village, KS, before making Parkville, MO home. In addition to her husband John Davis, to whom she was married over 44 years, she is survived by her only child, Fr. Jonathan Davis, currently assigned to St. Patrick Parish in St. Joseph, MO; three siblings: her twin sister, Glenda (Gary) Schoech, Kathleen (Raymond) Gorges, and Gerald Lee (Betty) Heimerman. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Virginia (Hugh) Jacobs, and brothers, David (Janet) and James (Trudy) Heimerman. Brenda is remembered as a loving wife, mother, friend, cousin, and aunt to many nieces and nephews, and neighbor to all. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Visitation will follow until 6:30 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. with visitation continuing until 7:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Please note the Mass at St. Therese will be streamed live on the funeral home website. Face masks will be required. Social distancing guidelines and church occupancy restrictions will be enforced. A second service and interment will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Cemetery in Ost, KS at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at St. Mark's Parish hall Colwich, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Catholic School in Ost, KS, St. Therese Parish, in Parkville, MO, or to St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MO. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Mrs. Davis or words of comfort may be shared with the family by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
.