Brenda Marie Davis Brenda Davis, of Parkville, MO passed away August 3, 2020, at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, KS. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church. Please note the Mass at St. Therese will be streamed live on the funeral home website. Face masks will be required. Social distancing guidelines and church occupancy restrictions will be enforced. A second Mass and interment will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and Cemetery in Ost, KS at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at St. Mark's Parish hall Colwich, KS. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Mrs. Davis or words of comfort may be shared with the family by visiting www.meyersfuneralchapel.com
.