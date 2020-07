Brent A. Braun Brent A. Braun, 82, died on July 16, 2020 in Newport News, VA. He was the son of Harold and Melva Braun, and graduated from Piper Rural High School in 1957. He served in the Army National Guard and had a long and successful career as a hotelier. Active in his communities, Brent especially loved singing in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church choir. He was a proud father and grandfather. Full obituary: www.vacremationsociety.com