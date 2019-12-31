|
|
Brent Harrison Brent A Harrison, 67, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Saturday Dec. 28, 2019. Visitation will be 6-8:00PM Thursday, Jan. 2, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM Friday, Jan. 3, at Porter Funeral Home. Burial Chapel Hill Cemetery. Brent was born Dec. 13, 1952, in Kansas City, Kansas. Brent ret. from Dairy Farmers of America April 1, 2019. Brent worked at Bendix, Marion, KPMG, H&R Block, and Dairy Farmers of America throughout his career. Brent is Survived by his wife Patti Harrison, children Kimberly Harrison (Jon George), Blake Harrison, mother Myrtle Harrison, brothers Barry (Donna) Harrison, Brad (Judy) Harrison and grandchildren Angelina (Tyler) Hinnen, Maria Harrison. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020